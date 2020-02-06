Spartacus Fans Pay Tribute to Kirk Douglas With Iconic Line

Earlier today it was confirmed that Oscar nominated actor and Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103. In the wake of this news, fans of one of Douglas’ most famous feature films, 1960’s Spartacus, have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late actor by echoing the iconic line from the film, “I’m Spartacus.”

Some context for those that may not have seen the film. In Spartacus, Douglas played the titular character, a slave in Rome that is forced into being a gladiator. He goes on to lead a rebellion with the other Roman slaves, who rise up against the Roman Empire with much success. Near the closing minutes of the film, Spartacus and his army of former slaves find themselves cornered by the Roman armies. The group is given a chance to give up their leader, “the slave called Spartacus,” which will see them have their lives spared.

As Douglas’ character prepares to stand and deliver himself to the army, all of those he has lead this far stand instead and begin to call themselves by his name one by one, displaying their loyalty and respect to the character for all that he’s done for them.

This line from the film has become a rallying cry throughout popular media, and was even a meta-reflection of the making of the movie itself since Douglas had hired blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo to pen the script for the movie. We’ve collected some of the many, many reactions calling back to this moment, all done in tribute to the late actor and former Spartacus.

Let Everyone Call out I'm Spartacus!

And let the call go round the World

"I'm Spartacus!"



Rest easy Kirk, you made some amazing movies in your time. You were good, very, very good.#KirkDouglas #ripkirkdouglas

RIP Kirk Douglas



There's only one thing left to say:



I'm Spartacus!



No, I'm Spartacus!



We're all Spartacus!

“I’m Spartacus!”



One of the greatest scenes in movie history. #RIPKirkDouglas pic.twitter.com/CQlOLOi20t — Frank Tieri (@FrankTieri) February 6, 2020

And so ends the life of one of the last of the greats from Hollywood's golden era.



The legendary Kirk Douglas, father of Michael Douglas, dies aged 103.



The scourge of Rome is no more. RIP

"I'm Spartacus"



“I’m Spartacus” – #Spartacus (8/10) Movie (1960) HD https://t.co/q3j3zeyGGp via @YouTube — 🇪🇺 Gavin Doyle 🇮🇪 (@gavin_doyle_ie) February 6, 2020

Everyone should post and retweet …



I’M SPARTACUS! #ripkirkdouglas — Kevin Meerschaert (@KMeerschaertJax) February 6, 2020

I'm Spartacus,,, RIP Kirk ❤

