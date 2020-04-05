Spider-Man and Harry Potter VFX Producer Rebecca Ramsey Dies at 53

Rebecca Ramsey, the VFX Producer for the Spider-Man and Harry Potter franchises, has passed away at 53. The producer had a fall in her home earlier this year and died from complications associated to that accident on March 7th. Deadline confirmed the news about the longtime VFX wizards. She served on the Visual Effects Society for a period of several years along with the Producers Guild. Ramsey was currently working on the upcoming Warner Bros. feature Clouds, which is planned for release next year.

The producer touched a bunch of media that ranks among the most memorable of the last decade. Ramsey served on Life of Pi, Watchmen, Spider-Man 3, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, The Hunger Games, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, The Joy Luck Club, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Mortal Kombat, The Matrix Revolutions, Hellboy, The Rundown, The Bourne Identity, I, Robot, Speed Racer, and Richie Rich.

The VFX team on Pirates of the Caribbean was so good that Bill Nighy, the actor who plays Davy Jones, didn’t even know he was in the one that Ramsey helped produce. He told Empire about that back in 2017. “The cab driver said, ‘Are you doing the next one?’”, recounts Nighy. “I said, ‘No. I didn’t know there was a next one.’ He said, ‘Well, you were in the last one’. I said, ‘No I wasn’t’. He said, ‘Yes, you were’. So that’s all I know. You probably know more than I do.”

All 25 years of experience led to audiences everywhere being delighted by her output on some level. Both Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Life of Pi ended up getting nominated for Academy Awards. Pi even brought home the prize for Best Visual Effects. The companies she worked for include, Base Fx, Stargate Studios, Modern Videofilm, Hatch, Gradient Effects, Look Effects, Kaleidoscope Films, Todd AO Digital, and RGA/LA.

This is Us‘ Visual Effects Supervisor Jim Owens included an image of Ramsey during the Season 4 finale as a tribute. She is survived by her husband Jeff Weber, her mother Judith Ramsey, her stepfather Jerry Kitz, her brother Michael Fujita Ramsey.