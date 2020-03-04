Starbucks Offering New Non-Dairy Beverages for Spring

Spring is in the air (well, depending on where you live) and that means that it’s time for various food and beverage establishments to start rolling out their spring menus. On Tuesday, coffee chain Starbucks unveiled its new spring offerings and this time, they include some new, non-dairy beverage options with the Iced Golden Ginger Drink and the Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink, both of which feature coconut milk as part of their recipe.

The two new drinks are just the latest non-dairy beverage offerings for Starbucks following the introduction of the Almond milk Honey Flat White, the Coconut milk Latte, and the offering of oat milk as an additional non-dairy option in January. As for the two new iced drinks, they colorful new additions are a nod to warmer weather vibes.

“We were inspired by Venice Beach and the California sun, reminiscent of a L.A. kind of vibe,” said Kris Murray, product specialist for the Starbucks Beverage Research & Development team in a press release.

The Iced Golden Ginger Drink features ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, shaken with coconut milk and ice.

“Its vibrant color and sunny flavors make you think of springtime,” said Murray.

The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is made with premium matcha green tea with flavors of pineapple and ginger, also shaken with coconut milk and ice.

“Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is the perfect blend of pineapple and matcha with a hint of coconut,” Murray said. “At first sip, you get some of that pineapple flavor complimented by the coconut milk, with matcha and ginger flavors really shining through at the end.”

Of course, Starbucks is also rolling out other beverage offerings for spring as well with the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam that joins Iced Caramel Cloud Macchiato and Iced Cocoa Cloud Macchiato on the seasonal cold coffee drink menu.

This beverage really showcases our coffee with just a touch of sweetness from the salted honey foam,” Thornton said.

Starbucks’ new spring beverages are available as of March 3.