Stranger Things Star David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen Got Married

✖

For most folks around the country, Labor Day was spent relaxing outside with family, trying to enjoy a break from the chaotic world around us. However, for Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour, Labor Day was a day he won't forget. On Monday, Harbour and his girlfriend, singer Lily Allen, got married in Las Vegas. The wedding came just one day after the couple obtained a marriage license, and it was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Harbour and Allen have been together since early 2019, having attended several awards ceremonies together in the time since. The two were seen together in August of last year during the filming of Black Widow in London. In October, they made things official.

While there was no official engagement announcement from Harbour or Allen, the singer was seen wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring in multiple photos last year. The news of their marriage arrived on Wednesday when they both shared posts on Instagram.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but king credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midset of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote in the post. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

Allen shared multiple photos of their wedding, each accompanied by three heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Putting the ‘is’ in Nuance (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

Harbour will be seen next in Black Widow, which is currently set to arrive in theaters on November 6th. The fourth season of Stranger Things was in the middle of production earlier this year, but was ultimately forced to shut down due to the pandemic.

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images