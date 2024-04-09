Subway Unveils New Wraps Menu

Subway has redone its line of wraps with a group of new offerings.

As Subway continues to revitalize its menu and the way it gets its food ready for consumption, the company has its eyes set on wraps. The company has announced four new wraps featuring a new lavash-style flatbread that's replacing the chain's current tortillas and Artisan Flatbread beginning April 11th. As part of the change, four next kinds of wrap have been unveiled, including Homestyle Chicken Salad, Honey Mustard Chicken, Cali Caprese, and Turkey, Baco, and Avocado.

"Wraps have become an afterthought on restaurant menus with uninspiring choices and snack-size portions that leave you wanting more," said Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. "That insight kickstarted the process of revamping Subway's wraps. We spent over a year creating signature recipes with unique ingredients that bring out the best in our new lavash-style flatbread, and also fuel you up without weighing you down."

Furthermore, the new lavash-style flatbread will also be able to be stuffed with any other sandwich combination, allowing a more full customization with the new carb. More on the new wraps, including ingredients, can be found below: