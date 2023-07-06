Subway Is Changing Its Sandwich Line in a Big Way

In an attempt to get its business booming once again, Subway is shaking up its entire sandwich line in a big way. If you've stopped by your local Subway recently, you may have noticed the massive slicer behind the counter. That slicer should now be getting put to use as Wednesday, the company announced that all of its deli meat will now be sliced in-restaurant at every single location across the country.

"Over the past two years, we overhauled our expansive pantry of ingredients and debuted a whole new way to Subway with chef-crafted signature sandwiches. These major changes led to rave reviews from our guests and record-breaking sales," Subway president Trevor Haynes offered in a press release.

He added, "This year's changes are even bigger and more transformational. The addition of freshly sliced meats is the most impactful yet as it gives our guests a better sandwich – raising the bar even higher for the brand that defined fresh. We can't wait for America to taste the difference and see how far we have come on our journey."

Though all of its meats will now be sliced fresh instead of shipped sliced, the company is rolling out a new line of four new sandwiches to celebrate the change. More info on those sandwiches is below.

Titan Turkey (#15): Turkey, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Grand Slam Ham (#99): Ham, double provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and mayonnaise. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

Garlic Roast Beef (#17): Roast Beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and Roasted Garlic Aioli. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

The Beast (#30): Pepperoni, salami, turkey, ham, roast beef, double provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, and MVP Vinaigrette. Served on Artisan Italian bread.

The sizable meat shift is the latest change the company has made over the past few years after a slew of public relations problems, including a very public legal battle over the legitimacy of the chain's tuna meat.