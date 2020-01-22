Cheetos Super Bowl Ad Preview Featuring MC Hammer Released

We’re a little over a week away from Super Bowl 54, and fans are already preparing for a day of good food and entertaining football. Of course, a huge draw for the event is its annual commercials, which see brands trying to out-do each other in terms of spectacle or meme-ability. A handful of brands are already getting an early start on the proceedings with teasers for their commercials (yes, really) — including Cheetos. On Wednesday, Frito Lay unveiled a teaser trailer for their new Super Bowl ad, which will star ’90s icon MC Hammer.

The teaser sees Hammer eating Cheetos while writing a song, only to realize that his hands are covered with Cheeto dust (or “Cheetle”, as the company recently dubbed it) when he tries to play the piano. This leads Hammer to remark that he “can’t touch” the piano, which leads to a sort of eureka moment.

While we have to wait until Super Bowl Sunday to see where the commercial goes from there, it’s hard to deny that the teaser is a pretty amusing take on Hammer’s 1990 song “U Can’t Touch This”, which was released 30 years ago this week. The full advertisement is expected to promote the brand’s latest creation, Cheetos Popcorn, which is available now in both Cheddar and Flamin’ hot varieties.

“Cheetos is such an iconic and beloved brand that has gained even more popularity in the last decade, so we saw the Super Bowl as the only fitting place to debut our biggest product launch in a decade with Cheetos Popcorn,” Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America, said in a statement. “And of course, joining our mischievous brand identity in a playful way with MC Hammer was a perfect fit. It’s two icons coming together — Cheetos and Hammertime — in a relatable story about the Cheetle that sticks to everyone’s fingers when eating Cheetos.”

This is Cheetos’ first Super Bowl ad in over a decade, with the company’s last advertisement at the big game airing in 2009. That commercial involved Chester Cheetah helping sic a flock of pigeons on a lady talking too loudly on her cell phone, so it’s safe to say that this new ad is a bit of an upgrade.

