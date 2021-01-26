Super Bowl LV: Mountain Dew Releases Ad Teaser

✖

The Super Bowl is right around the corner, and fans who tune into Super Bowl LV will watch a killer matchup between the Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City Chiefs and the Tom Brady led Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the Super Bowl though, so of course many will be watching for all of the memorable commercials and movie trailers trying to put their stamp on the biggest game of the season, and as a new teaser reveals, that will include Mountain Dew. Mountain Dew just released a new teaser video regarding their Super Bowl ad, and they are hyping it up as "A Life Changing Teaser".

The teaser is all about Mountain Dew's newest flavor, Major Melon, and kicks off with the entrance to a Melon-themed park with Mountain Dew bottle inspired architecture and Melon themed...well, everything else. The signs and rides all feature Melon or Watermelon in the titles (like Melon Plaza and the Mellow Bottlerocket), and you can see more rollercoasters in the background.

The text reads "New Mtn Dew Major Melon Is Here" as the camera then moves over to what appears to be a Melon-themed movie theater. It's what, or should I say who, is in front though that catches your eye.

That would be a dog made out of, you guessed it, watermelon, with slices of watermelon for their ears and legs. They are wearing a necklace with a bottle of Major Melon as well, and after barking at the park and noticing the camera they come your way.

The camera moves up to look at the marquee, and the text says "Life Changing Flavor Is Coming To The Super Bowl."

You can watch the full teaser in the video above.

We'll have to wait and see if the ad lives up to the hype, but at least they are having fun with it. As for the Super Bowl itself, the biggest NFL game of the year will take place on Sunday, February 7th, and will air on CBS and live-streamed on the CBS All Access app. It was actually going to be aired on NBC originally, but NBC swapped their 2021 slot with CBS for their 2022 slot, which will have NBC holding the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics in 2022. The Weekend will be this year's halftime show, and hopefully, it will be just as memorable as Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's amazing halftime show last year.