Supernatural and Doom Patrol Star Mark Sheppard Recovering From 6 Heart Attacks

The Crowley actor is recovering and expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Doom Patrol and Supernatural star Mark Sheppard is lucky to be alive. On Saturday, the actor best known for his role as Crowley on the long-running Supernatural and as Willoughby Kipling on Doom Patrol, took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he had recently survived six major heart attacks — and been brought back from the dead four times — but is now on the mend. In his post, he thanked his wife, the Los Angeles Fire Department and the hospital and noted that he was expected to be released to go home on Sunday.

"You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen," Sheppard wrote. "Six massive heart attacks later and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Windowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St. Joseph's — I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!"

Both fans and his Supernatural and Doom Patrol co-stars shared their well wishes to the actor on his post, with Misha Collins teasing him a little, writing "You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay. Now stop with this heal up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal."

His Doom Patrol co-star Michelle Gomez wrote that now, he is meant to do great things.

"I'm so sorry you had to go through something like this," she wrote. "But you, my friend, have been saved to do great things. Huge love."

Sheppard Says Doom Patrol Had a "Really Good" Ending

Recently, Doom Patrol ended its run after four season, concluding the story of DC's weirdest group of heroes. Ahead of the final episodes of the series, Sheppard reassured fans that the beloved series had a good ending.

"Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy [Carver, series showrunner] was prepared for this," Sheppard said earlier this year. "So, the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It's really good as an ending."

"We got four years of Doom Patrol out under the wire, and we made something beautiful. That was a joy," Sheppard said. "I mean, it was an absolute joy. And after Season 1, everyone was asking, 'Why isn't Brendan Fraser in everything? And it's true, because he's just so wonderful.'"

He added, "If you put your heart into something, it doesn't matter what it is. If you put your heart and your passion into something, it is its own reward."