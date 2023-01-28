Doom Patrol Star Says Series Has "Really Good" Ending

It was officially the end of an era for DC television on Wednesday when it was announced that both Doom Patrol and Titans will conclude after their current fourth seasons on HBO Max. While the news was not entirely a surprise for fans — many had expected a major shift with the recent changes at Warner Bros. and DC Studios and the upcoming announcement of James Gunn and Peter Safran's slate of DC projects expected any day — it was still a disappointing update as both series have been fan-favorites since their initial debuts on the now-defunct DC Universe. However, Doom Patrol star Mark Sheppard is giving fans just a bit of hope for their favorite misfit heroes. According to the Willoughby Kipling actor, the season and thus the series ends in a really good way.

"Genuinely, I do know that Jeremy [Carver, series showrunner] was prepared for this," Sheppard told Entertainment Weekly. "So, the end of Doom Patrol, season 4B, is really good. It's really good as an ending."

Sheppard also reflected on the four seasons that the series ultimately did get — as well as how the series helped bring co-star Brendan Fraser back into the conversation for his vocal portrayal of Robotman as well as his human self, Cliff Steele. Fraser was recently nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Whale.

"We got four years of Doom Patrol out under the wire, and we made something beautiful. That was a joy," Sheppard said. "I mean, it was an absolute joy. And after Season 1, everyone was asking, 'Why isn't Brendan Fraser in everything? And it's true, because he's just so wonderful.'"

He added, "If you put your heart into something, it doesn't matter what it is. If you put your heart and your passion into something, it is its own reward."

What is Doom Patrol about?

Doom Patrol followed a team of unlikely heroes who all received their powers through tragic circumstances and are generally shunned by society. The series starred Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Alan Tudyk, Matt Bomer, Brendan Fraser, Timothy Dalton, Joivan Wade, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan, Matthew Zuk, and Michelle Gomez.

"To our wonderfully supportive partners at HBO Max, Warner Bros. Television, Berlanti Productions, and DC Studios, thank you for indulging us these past four seasons," Carver said. "Also, what were you smoking? To our brilliant cast, indomitable crew, fearless writing staff and, most of all, to our beautiful fans: thank you all the more. You made this a once-in-a-lifetime ride."

The first three full seasons of Doom Patrol as well as the first half of Season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max. The second half of Season 4 does not yet have a release date.

Are you sad that Doom Patrol is ending after four seasons? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!