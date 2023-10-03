Fellow Travelers: First Trailer for Doom Patrol Star Matt Bomer's New Series Released

Showtime has released the first trailer for Fellow Travelers, the upcoming eight-episode limited series starring Doom Patrol star Matt Bomer and Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. The series will debut on Friday, October 27th on Paramount+ With Showtime and on Sunday, October 29th on Showtime. The trailer, which you can check out for yourself in the video below, teases a complex story set in the political turmoil of the 1950s where communism — and homosexuality — were both the focus of scrutiny in one of the darkest periods in 20th century American history.

Fellow Travelers is based on the Thomas Mallon novel of the same name and is described as a "love story and political thriller, chronicling the volatile romance of two very different men who meet in the shadow of McCarthy-era Washington." The series stars Bomer a Hawkins Fuller, a handsome and charismatic man who maintains a financially rewarding behind-the-scenes career in politics who avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man full of idealism and religious faith. The series also stars Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah J. Ricketts. The series spans four decades, "through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1979s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s."

"As a thrilling and deeply moving exploration of character and American life in the latter half of the past century, Fellow Travelers shines an unprecedented light on stories that are as urgent today as ever," Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime Networks said when the series was announced last year. "The series delivers us directly into an insider world of Washington rife with national consequences, while drawing out the intimate moments that are profoundly personal and often heartbreaking. We are beyond thrilled to have Ron, Matt, Robbie and Daniel take us on this suspenseful and romantic journey."

Doom Patrol Final Episodes Returning in October

Fellow Travelers isn't the only project Bomer has coming to television this month. The final episodes of Doom Patrol are set to come to Max on October 12th. It was announced earlier this year that the series, along with Titans, would be ending after their current, fourth season. However, while Doom Patrol is ending, series star Joivan Wade says that the series will have a "full circle" ending that will leave fans satisfied.

"I would like to say it's a great finish," Wade told CBR. "It's satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don't get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they've actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff to everything that we have built over the last four years. It's something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again."

Fellow Travelers debuts October 29th on Showtime.