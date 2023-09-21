Doom Patrol: Final Episodes Trailer and Release Date Unveiled

Max has released a new trailer for the final few episodes of Doom Patrol, along with revealing that the series will return on October 12. In the final episodes, the team has to figure out how to negotiate their one last battle -- against immortus, all while their youth is fleeting and they're starting to age rapidly enough to be a real impediment to superheroics. Even Robotman, which is honestly kind of funny when you think about it. But in any case, the beloved series is a month away from ending, and now fans have more than just a poster to show for it.

The general release window was revealed yesterday. Today, along with the trailer, Max officially confirmed the date.

"I would like to say it's a great finish," Joivan Wade said in a recent interview (before the SAG-AFTRA strike). "It's satisfactory for the fans, which I felt was most important. It upsets me when shows don't get the opportunity to close the chapter, to allow the fans to feel whole and healed and like they've actually been a part of something that they come full circle with. I feel we really got the opportunity to do that with Doom this season and give the fans what they have wanted and the payoff to everything that we have built over the last four years. It's something everyone is going to love. The rest of the season is some of our best work. I can't wait for everyone to see that. I will save all the other juice when we talk again."

You can see it below.

In the series' gripping final episodes, the Doom Patrol meet old friends and foes as they race to defeat Immortus and get back their longevities. Battling between saving the world and each other, the Doom Patrol are forced to face their deepest fears and decide if they are ready to let go of the past in order to take their future into their own hands... and away from the zombie butts.

Doom Patrol season four stars Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Michelle Gomez, Skye Roberts, Riley Shanahan and Matthew Zuk. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with showrunner Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

The first three seasons are available on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital. The first half of season four is currently streaming exclusively on Max.