Suzanne Somers Reveals Second Bout With Breast Cancer

•"Three's Company" & "Step by Step" icon Suzanne Somers has announced she's battling breast cancer. •This is Somers' second battle with breast cancer after being first diagnosed in 20000 •Somers explained her situation to fans in a recent Instagram post

Actress, icon, and businesswoman Suzanne Somers (Three's Company, Step by Step) has revealed that she is in her second fight with breast cancer, after being first diagnosed with the illness in 2000. Somers confirmed her latest breast cancer diagnosis in a social media post while assuring her many fans that "This is not new territory for me," and that "I'm a fighter."

In her full Instagram post, Suzanne Somers shared the following about her latest cancer fight:

"Since I have been taking time off from work, many of you have asked for more details about my health," Somers began the post. "As you know, I had breast cancer two decades ago, and every now and then it pops up again, and I continue to bat it down. I have used the best alternative and conventional treatments to combat it. This is not new territory for me. I know how to put on my battle gear and I'm a fighter."

In addition to highlighting her own resolve, Somers was sure to also highlight how her husband, TV producer Alan Hamel, and their family, are all helping her through this battle:

Alan has been by my side every step of the way. I can't even explain how much he has done for me. If it's even possible, we are even closer than ever," Somers wrote in her post. "My incredible family has been so supportive, and have helped so much by keeping the business running so you can still have access to all the wonderful products. Thank you for the continued love and support. It's only about who you love and who loves you – and I love you! ✨💛✨"

In a separate interview, Hamel revealed that Somers has battled skin cancer and other body illnesses in addition to her two bouts of breast cancer – and that she indeed will fight through whatever comes her way:

"Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life," Hamel told Page Six, "In her 20s, she'd also dealt with two hyperplasia … which is the waiting room for cancer. She has now dealt with her cancer once again.?

In fact, Hamel revealed that "on June 6, she got an all-clear, but cancer is tricky and we will now closely monitor everything going forward."

This is a major reversal on Somers' previous complicated experience with cancer diagnosis. In 2008, Somers announced that she had received a diagnosis of inoperable cancer from six doctors; a week later it was found to be a misdiagnosis. That led Somers to explore alternative views on diagnosing and treating cancer – views that have at times sparked controversy by putting her at odds with official policies and views of the American Cancer Society.

We wish Suzanne Somers and her family strength in her renewed battle with breast cancer.