So, Did the Government Actually Confirm Aliens Exist?

The discussion surrounding UFOs and UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) has never been more prevalent, with the House of Representatives opting to recently host a hearing regarding the matter. Since that hearing, plenty of tidbits have hit the news cycle, including allegations the government has retrieved "non-human biologics" from UFO crash sites.

Given that the topic is still dominating social conversation thanks to TikTok and other viral social platforms, we've got to ask the question...

Did the government really reveal that aliens are real?

Unfortunately for believers everywhere, the answer is a resounding no. What happened earlier this month was a hearing hosted by a subcommittee of the House Oversight Committee. In the hearing, members of the subcommittee heard from three witnesses about their experiences with UFOs and UAP. At no point during the hearing did an elected official confirm the existence of aliens.

Some of the witnesses, on the other hand, went into the personal experiences with UFOs. Retired Air Force Major David Grusch found himself at the root of many of the hearing's revelations, given he was the one that's revealed he's heard stories of alien and UFO retrieval.

"As I've stated publicly already … biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah," Grusch said in response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-NC). When pressed on if those biologics were human or extraterrestrial, the official confirmed "non-human" biologics are what have been recovered from certain UFO crashes.

Other officials claimed members of the United States Armed Forces have more frequent sightings than reported, but few reports are made for fear of being reprimanded.

"These sightings are not rare or isolated, they are routine," Graves said during the hearing. "Military air crew and commercial pilots, trained observers whose lives depend on accurate identification, are frequently witnessing these phenomena. The stigma attached to UAP is real and powerful and challenges national security."

What's next for alien disclosure?

The next steps for Congressional hearings have yet to be officially unveiled, though members of the Senate are hoping to introduce legislation to help move things along. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) revealed earlier this month he plans to introduce legislation that would force the Pentagon to declassify UAP reports after a certain amount of time.

"For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it's long past time they get some answers," Schumer said in a statement released by his office. "The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena."

Schumer's statement continued, "We are not only working to declassify what the government has previously learned about these phenomena but to create a pipeline for future research to be made public. I am honored to carry on the legacy of my mentor and dear friend, Harry Reid and fight for the transparency that the public has long demanded surround these unexplained phenomena."

For additional space and cosmic stories, check out our ComicBook Invasion hub here.