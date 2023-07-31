Madonna Breaks Silence on Recent Medical Emergency

Pop superstar and actress Madonna has provided a major update following her sudden medical emergency in late June. In a post on Madonna's Instagram page, she revealed that she has been doing fine in the month following her hospital stay, which was reported to be due to a "serious bacterial infection." Madonna uses the post to thank her family and friends for their support amid this time, including from her manager, Guy Oseary. Part of the post shows Oseary gifting Madonna a framed Polaroid photo, which was allegedly taken by Andy Warhol and shows Keith Haring wearing a jacket adorned with Michael Jackson's face.

"Love from family and friends is the best medicine," the post reads in part. "One month out of the hospital and I can reflect. As a mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving… But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference. So did the love and support from my friends... I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. And thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me stay to finish doing my work."

What Happened to Madonna?

Late last month, it was confirmed via Page Six that Madonna was recovering from the infection in a New York hospital. While the timeline of events is currently unclear, the report suggests that she was found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital that prior weekend, where she was intubated in the ICU. As a result of the hospitalization, Madonna's Celebration tour has been temporarily posted, just weeks before it was set to kick off in Vancouver.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Madonna's manager, Guy Oseary, said in an Instagram post shortly after. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected... As this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Is Madonna Directing Her Own Biopic?

In recent years, reports have indicated that Madonna will be adapting her own life into a biopic film, which she would direct for Universal Pictures. The project underwent a grueling audition process, enlisting Ozark and Inventing Anna star Julia Garner to star, only to be put out of development in order to prioritize the Celebration Tour. The currently-untitled film was set to be produced by Amy Pascal, with its narrative ending on the 1990 "Blonde Ambition" tour.

Garner was cast in the role following a series of grueling auditions that reportedly also included Florence Pugh (Black Widow), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown). According to reports from last year, the audition process included 11-hour choreography sessions with Madonna herself, as well as singing auditions.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," Madonna said in a statement when the project was announced. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

"This movie is an absolute labor of love for me," Pascal added. "I have known Madonna since we made 'A League of Their Own' together, and I can't imagine anything more thrilling than collaborating with her and Diablo on bringing her true-life story to the big screen with Donna and our partners at Universal."

