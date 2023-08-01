Arrow and Heels Star Stephen Amell 'Clarifies' His Comments About The Actors' Strike

Stephen Amell sparked some big backlash when he publicly vented his frustrations with the current Actors' Strike in Hollywood – but now he wants to "clarify the record."

In a length Facebook post, Amell said that there has "understandably" been "a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike." He goes on to say that in order to "ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I'm providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren't unintentionally misinterpreted." There's also a quick jab at the media, as Amell alleges that "we all know" how "soundbites can be taken out of context," and that he, personally, has "too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record."

Stephen Amell's Actors' Strike Comments Explained... By Stephen Amell

In his Facebook post (see below), Stephen Amell breaks his views on the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes down into exact bulletpoints – with no room for misinterpretation, as he addresses each point of his original comments with the added clarifying footnotes of "What I actually said":

1 "I support my union, I do, and I stand with them."

This doesn't need much clarity: My support is unconditional and I stand with them. 2 "I do not support striking, I don't."

What this means in full context: I understand fundamentally why we're here. My off the cuff use of the word "support" is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don't like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do. 3 "I think that it is a reductive negotiating tactic and I find the entire thing incredibly frustrating."

In full context: I'm an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don't think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I'm not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn't mean it isn't emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved. 4 "I think that thinking as it pertains to shows like the show that I am on that premiered last night, I think it is myopic"

What I meant: Nothing about the strike is funny but if I may self deprecate for a moment. I have no clue what I was trying to say here and who says, "I think that thinking...?" Perhaps it was an inarticulate shoutout to our crew and cast, who mean the world to me. I'm simply sad that we don't have a chance to celebrate a show that all of us figuratively and I literally, broke my back for.

In the end, Amell says that he wants to "ensure that my thoughts and intentions are not misconstrued. This situation reminds of the proverb, 'the road to hell is paved with good intentions,' which apparently, after reading a limited amount of the commentary, is a place many of you would like me to visit."

To reaffirm things, he ends with the somewhat dubious promise that "at least for the foreseeable future, I choose to stand with my union." Before adding the humorous request that "When you see me on a picket line please don't whip any hard fruit."

Heels Season 2 is airing on Starz.