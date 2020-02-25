Brace Yourselves, Taco Bell Is Rolling Out Cheddar Crisps

You likely know Taco Bell for its tacos…or the Cheesy Gordita Crunch…or the Crunchwrap Supreme. Maybe even its store-exclusive MTN DEW Baja Blast. Now, the fast-food chain is upsetting the status quo by entering the snack market with it one of its biggest non-fast-food items yet. Announced this morning, Taco Bell has unveiled Cheddar Crisps, a gluten-free, keto-friendly snack based on some flavors you might find in the stores. As of now, the Taco Bell Cheddar Crisps will be available in three different flavors — Nacho, Mild Sauce, and Fire Sauce and will be available in the snack aisles of Kroger and 7-Eleven locations across the country.

If you’re not in the immediate vicinity of either of those stores — don’t fret! Cheddar Crisps will also be available for purchase nation-wide through Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“From the classic Cheesy Gordita Crunch to the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, we’ve been giving fans new and exciting ways to satisfy their cheesy cravings for years. Cheddar Crisps are the next evolution to give our fans a new way to satisfy their Taco Bell cravings,” Taco Bell marketing director Taylor Montgomery said in a statement obtained by ComicBook.com. “Our ability to package up the bold Taco Bell flavors fans love into these new crisps is our distinct advantage when it comes to entering this new crisps category.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time the chain has come out with snacks. In 2018, Taco Bell introduced Fire, Mild, and Classic tortilla chips that rivaled the likes of Doritos. The line later expanded into Diablo and Reaper Ranch flavors and a few of the flavors are still actively available at select Kroger, Walmart, and CVS locations.

Cheddar Crisps will be available in two sizes — a smaller, on-the-go size and a larger, shareable size for sitting around binging your favorite shows.