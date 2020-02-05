Taco Bell Revives the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch

Ask and ye shall receive. At long last, the culinary innovators at Taco Bell have revived the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch. Featuring the chain’s signature ground beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and spicy ranch, in a hard taco, the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch takes it a step further and wraps everything with another layer of ground beef and gooey melted cheese before a flatbread goes on the outside.

That means with one meal, you get both the hard taco and soft taco all wrapped into one yummy treat with plenty of cheese and meat to keep you satisfied. The fan-favorite item was first introduced in 2018 before being taken off the menu last year and now, they’re back for a limited time at participating locations.

As with before, the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch is available in a Box combo, which includes two Crunchy Tacos and a Medium drink for just $5.99. If you’re not feeling like the meal, the item is available a la carte for $3.49. With any other fast-food offerings, the pricing may change depending on location. The restaurant didn’t announce how long the items will stick around this time, but users on social media have already noticed them popping up at their local stores.

Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my Double Stack Cheesy Gordita Crunch Box with a large Baja Blast — tortilla jackson (@yasaqueen_) February 2, 2020

When @tacobell discontinued the double stack tacos but they brought back nacho fries and the double cheesy Gordita crunch pic.twitter.com/3qEOgU8jwg — Renato (@RPMSports18) January 31, 2020

Yeah I loved the chalupa box tbh but I’m also excited for the Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch as well making a return. — Obey xMethy (@xMethy) January 30, 2020

What’s your favorite Taco Bell item? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Cover photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images