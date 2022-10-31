Taco Bell's Giving Away Free Doritos Locos Tacos, Here's How to Get Yours

As a part of its partnership with the MLB, Taco Bell is once again handing out free tacos to celebrate the World Series. Because Kyle Schwarber managed to steal a base during Game One of the 2022 World Series, Taco Bell is giving out one free Doritos Locos Taco to anyone who's interested thanks to its annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion. That deal has activated now and well remain active for the next 10 days.

To redeem your free taco, you've got to use the Taco Bell Rewards app within the next week or so. If you're already one of the Taco Bell Rewards members who also happened to predict which player was going to be the one to steal the base, you'll also get a free fountain drink as well. According to Taco Bell, just under five-percent of the respondents correclty guessed Schwarber would be the one to steal the base.

Are Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos ever coming back?

Like the Crunchwrap Supreme and Baja Blast, the Doritos Locos Taco has found itself as a staple on Taco Bell menus around the country. Since it's been a permanent item for so long, there have been times the chain has put a spin on it, including a taco shell flavored after Cool Ranch Doritos. Most recently, however, the fast-food stop introduced a Flamin' Hot variety and released it in both 2020 and 2021.

"We're thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they're wearing," Taco Bell brand chief Nikki Lawson said in a press release announcing the item's 2021 return. "The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan favorite Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year's NBA Finals even more whether they're at home, in the arena or elsewhere."