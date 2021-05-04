Taco Bell Free Tacos: How to Get One Today

Today, Taco Bell is launching its biggest taco giveaway ever. To coincide with the May 4th moon entering its waxing gibbous phase, which bears some resemblance to the silhouette shape of a taco, the fast-food chain is calling it the “Taco Moon.” To commemorate the event, Taco Bell is giving away one free crunchy taco to any customer visiting a participating location on May 4th. Here’s how to get a free taco for yourself:

From 8:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time on May 4th, Taco Bell fiends can head to their location for a free taco. Though these promotions usually only happen in the United States, the chain has opted to replicate it around the world in other markets as well, effectively making it the company’s largest taco promotion to date. All in all, 20 markets will be involved in the “Taco Moon” promotion, including participating locations in the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, and India amongst others.

“Taco Bell has been an established brand in the U.S. for nearly 60 years and we are thrilled by the accelerating fandom we’re seeing globally,” Taco Bell International President Julie Felss Masino said in a press release. “As we’re opening more and more restaurants internationally, we know the May 4 moon will take us to new ‘heights’ as we introduce ourselves to new future fans in a delicious way.”

Better yet, there’s not really any fine print involved with the deal. Much like the free taco deals the company held at the beginning of the global pandemic last year, the free taco is free without the need to purchase anything else. You’ll be able to take advantage of the deal in-person or by purchasing your order through the app and picking it up in the drive-thru. The only caveat is that free tacos aren’t available for delivery orders.

For those that are involved in the new Taco Bell Rewards beta program, bonus points will be available to those who take part in the promo.