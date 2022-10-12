Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Nacho Fries Again But With the Wildest Twist Yet

One of Taco Bell's most popular items is coming back for its annual outing. Beginning Thursday, Nacho Fries are returning to participating Taco Bell locations around the country with one of its biggest changes yet. This year, Taco Bell partnered with TRUFF to include the latter's signature hot sauce on select items. First tested at California locations last year, the TRUFF Nacho Fries will be available for the next two weeks or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.

As with past Nacho Fries outings, you can get the fries either as a side or a "souped-up" entree option that includes meat, cheese, tomatoes, nacho cheese, and sour cream. In this case, the Loaded Nacho Fries this time around also includes TRUFF hot sauce.

"When we tested Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries in California last year, we heard from fans all over the country about how bummed they were that they didn't get a taste," Liz Matthews, Taco Bell's Global Chief Food Innovation Officer, said in a press release"The TRUFF team is truly changing the sauce game and we're thrilled to partner with them to bring our Nacho Fries to the next level in spice and innovation. Even though it's not for long, we can't wait for fans of both brands to try them and we're thrilled to bring our bold yet luxurious flavor experiment to everyone."

TRUFF hot sauce will also be available on any other Taco Bell item on the menu for a $1 up charge.

"Our first local test with Taco Bell was enthusiastically embraced by fans all over the world. The positive response showed that TRUFF Nacho Fries are much more than just a plus-up on a fan-favorite menu item," added Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO at TRUFF. "Through thoughtful social media content, the TRUFF x Taco Bell partnership has fueled the passion behind both brand's audiences by merging pop culture with culinary in an unexpected way. We are excited to reunite with the creative powers behind Taco Bell to bring this sought-after campaign nationwide."

While the TRUFF Nacho Fries may only last the next two weeks or less, original Nacho Fries will stay on the menu for an extended time to complete its seasonal run.