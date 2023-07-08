Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner Hilariously Recreate Viral Spider-Man Meme

The viral Spider-Man pointing meme just got a hilarious recreation, Taylor's Version. On Friday night following her concert in Kansas City, Taylor Swift took to social media to share behind-the-scenes photos from her music video for the new song "I Can See You", including one that featured herself, Taylor Lautner, and his wife Taylor Dome recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme, this time with the three Taylors pointing at one another in the style of the beloved Marvel superhero. You can check out the photo, along with the others Swift shared in her Twitter post, below.

"WELL. SO. I've been counting down for months and finally the 'I Can See You' video is out," Swift wrote. "I wrote this video treatment over a year ago and really wanted to play out symbolically how it's felt for me to have the fans helping me reclaim my music. I had my heart set on Joey King, Taylor Lautner, and Presley Cash starring it. Joey and Presley had been in the video for 'Mean' when they were 9 and 13 and they are back and so ridiculously bad ass!! Taytay is INCREDIBLE in this (didn't have a stunt double!) and shout out to Tay Lautner for being so awesome to hang with on set. The Tale of 3 Taylors. I always wanted to direct fight scenes/a heist storyline and had the most incredible time plotting this out with my amazing DP Jonathan Sela. So proud of this one."

What is The "I Can See You" Video About?

Earlier this year, it was reported that Swift had flown to Liverpool in between dates of her The Eras Tour concert to film a "Batman-inspired" music video and it turns out, the "I Can See. You" video is that video. The video, which is for a vault track off her freshly released Speak Now Taylor's Version album, was given its worldwide debut at the first night of her Kansas City stop of The Eras Tour on Friday night. The video depicts a heist in which King's character, with an assist from Lautner and Cash (who is driving the getaway van) break Swift out of a locked vault — symbolic of the master recordings of Swift's first six albums being owned by Scooter Braun. Swift has been steadily re-recording those albums so as to regain rights to her music.

Taylor Swift Set to Join the Film Academy As Well As Direct Her First Feature Film

Last month, it was announced that Swift was among the 398 artists and executives that have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Film Academy members make up the voting body for the Academy Awards.

"The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership," Academy CEO Bill Kramer and president Janet Yang said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). "They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

While Swift is best known for her music, it was reported late last year that the artist is set to direct her first feature-length film, a project for Searchlight Pictures. Swift has previously directed several of her own music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film.

What do you think about Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner, along with Lautner's wife Taylor, recreating the Spider-Man meme? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!