New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Clip Brings Spidey Pointing Meme to Life

A new look at Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brings the popular Spider-Man pointing meme to life. It's a moment first glimpsed in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer. Spider-Man 2099 orders the Spider-People at Spider-Society headquarters to detain "Spider-Man," which leads to confusion and finger-pointing. As this clip continues, Miguel O'Hara clarifies that he wants them to stop Miles Morales, leading to an action sequence where Miles tries to avoid capture by Spider-People ranging from Spider-Cat to Spider-Rex. The chase continues as a whole group of Spider-People crash through the wall of a therapist's office, where one Spider-Man is telling another about watching his uncle die. You can see the clip below.

As many Spider-People as this sequence features, it's only a small sampling of the characters featured in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The film is said to include 240 characters.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, "After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most."

Underneath all of that, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is about Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Producer Amy Pascal told Empire Magazine, "The danger with a sequel is to go bigger just for bigger's sake," Pascal explained to the outlet. "But all the bells and whistles are no good unless you care. This movie is a love story between Miles and Gwen."

When is the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse release date?

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are directing Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. The voice cast includes Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2nd. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, will follow on March 29, 2024.