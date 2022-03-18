Andrew Garfield Jokes About Staring at Crotches During Spider-Man Meme Shoot



Andrew Garfield made his triumphant return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel Studios’ multiversal epic, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Academy Award nominee hadn’t played the role in almost ten years, and seeing him in the suit once again was special to say the least. Garfield shared his return with another former Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire, as well as Tom Holland.

The Spider-Men first met each other on set during a photo shoot to create promotional images for No Way Home, where they recreated the infamous Spider-Man pointing meme. It turns out that they were directed to recreate the meme and only got one good shot because of a very NSFW reason. In a new interview with Variety, Garfield gives us all the behind-the-scenes details.

“Me and Tobey landed on set. They put us in the costumes, and they said, ‘We’re gonna do the meme really quickly…’ That was before we had shot anything. We were all kind of like thrown onto a set and told to point at each other,” Garfield told Variety. “I think we got one good shot, because the rest of the time we were just laughing and trying not to stare at each other’s crotches and just comparing bulges.”

The infamous pointing meme stems from the 1960’s Spider-Man animated series. It comes from an episode titled Double Identity where in the episode a villain impersonates the Wall Crawler. The meme became widespread on Twitter and the rest is history.

Garfield previously discussed how the recreation of the meme happened, and his story isn’t much different than what he said above.

“It was always going to happen. I think everyone was like, ‘How do we do the meme? How do we do the meme?’” Garfield told Entertainment Tonight at the SAG Awards. “Before we shot anything, we just did a photoshoot, the three of us just pointing at each other. I think they must have got one good shot because we were all cracking up so much. We couldn’t quite contain ourselves.”

No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for digital download.