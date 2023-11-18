The Batman Star Robert Pattinson Is Designing Furniture Now

Robert Pattinson may be expected to return for The Batman sequel, but the actor is doing more than suiting up as the Dark Knight these days. He's also designing furniture. A new profile in Architectural Digest reveals that Pattinson, along with designer Nicole Gordon, has designed a unique, ear-shaped sofa, a project the actor began working on after wrapping filming for 2022's The Batman.

"I started sketching pieces of furniture I thought would make people interact in a playful and informal way," Pattinson said. "They all had disproportionate, oversize elements that were quite fun. And in the process of making some models out of clay, I found that organic overlapping curves had a similar effect."

The couch, which has a wooden frame and was engineered to support people without toppling over despite its unique shape, is similar to an ear in its design. It also features a pink onyx base and matching embedded drink trays on either arm rest. According to Architectural Digest, once the sofa was completed, Gordon encouraged Pattinson to sell a limited series of the design. It is now on display at JF Chen in Los Angeles with JF Chen selling six, made-to-order pieces. Pattinson also revealed that while he's now designing unique sofas, he's come a long way from the worst — and his favorite — sofa that he's had: an inflatable boat.

"There was a time when the only piece of furniture I had for about six months was an inflatable boat that would double as my couch, bed, and dining table. I loved it very much, but it caused a lot of back problems," Pattinson said.

What Do We Know About The Batman 2?

At the moment, not a lot is known about The Batman sequel. Earlier this year, DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn confirmed that the project is in the works with The Batman — Part II having an anticipated release date of October 2025. Meanwhile another project set in the same universe, spinoff series The Penguin, is expected to debut sometime in Fall 2024. HBO and Max studio executive Casey Bloys says that the show is one that could help fight superhero fatigue.

"I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys explained. "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say Peacemaker is a very different show tonally than The Penguin. So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling and I think that helps. Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to."

