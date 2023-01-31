The Batman 2 Name and Release Date Revealed

After months of speculation, DC Studios finally gave fans their first glimpse at its upcoming movie slate in the form of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Even though Matt Reeves' BatVerse isn't a part of the DCU, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran still oversee the production. As such, the duo revealed the new name and release date for the highly anticipated follow-up on Tuesday.

Now titled The Batman — Part II, the Matt Reeves picture is set to hit theaters October 3, 2025. At a press event Monday, Gunn and Safran applauded Reeves' work on the series, confirming the world he's building is a part of DC Studios' non-DCU "Elseworlds" line. Not only that, but they seemingly suggested the director could be helming a third film in the franchise to round out a trilogy.

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn said Monday. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran then confirmed the film is still under the DC Studios umbrella, even though it's not part of the main franchise. "We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else," the executive added.

Upon its release last year, The Batman quickly became a fan of many because of its fresh take on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson).

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves previously said of his take on the Caped Crusader. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

