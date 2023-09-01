The Batman Part II Fan Art Imagines Robert Pattinson’s Next Batsuit

Matt Reeves is hard at work developing the sequel to 2021's hit film The Batman, and fans are excited to see what will happen next. There are a lot of rumors about what will happen in The Batman Part II, and one of the main things is that Harvey Dent / Two Face will appear. Reeve is also releasing a series focusing on The Penguin that will stream exclusively on Max and continue the story that was told in the first film. With a new Batman movie in development, some fans have been wondering what the next Batman suit could look like, and one artist has created a unique design that shows Robert Pattinson wearing it.

Robert Pattinson The Batman 2 Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Subi.Ozil created a new design that imagines what Pattinson's next Batman suit could look like. In the fan art, Pattinson keeps his classic Bruce Wayne hairdo and gets an upgraded batsuit reminiscent of the classic Batman look from the comics. You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn and Peter Safran on The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn revealed. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran continued, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When is The Batman– Part II Coming Out?

The Batman– Part II will be released on October 3, 2025 and was revealed during Gunn and Safran's DC Studios presentation. Reeves previously discussed his plans for the future of the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves says. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

