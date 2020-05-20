The Last Dance: Dancing Michael Jordan Is the Internet's Next Big Meme

The last two episodes of The Last Dance aired over the weekend and though the docuseries was a piece of event programming in and of itself, it spawned the internet's next favorite meme — Michael Jordan dancing just a tad off-beat to a fresh new song from Kenny Lattimore. In fact, the disk Jordan was listening to at the time — during the 1998 NBA Playoffs — hadn't been publicly released yet.

"In 1998 I sent Michael Jordan an advanced copy of my "From the Soul of Man" album," Lattimore tweeted as the show premiered. "Who knew "Days Like This" was his pre-game hype song though."

In 1998 I sent Michael Jordan an advanced copy of my “From the Soul of Man” album. Who knew “Days Like This” was his pre-game hype song though. 😆 #TheLastDance #RealR&B — Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) May 18, 2020

As you might expect from the internet at this time in the digital age, Twitter is having a blast using the clip with songs of their choosing. Keep scrolling to see some of the mashups: