The Last Dance: Dancing Michael Jordan Is the Internet's Next Big Meme
The last two episodes of The Last Dance aired over the weekend and though the docuseries was a piece of event programming in and of itself, it spawned the internet's next favorite meme — Michael Jordan dancing just a tad off-beat to a fresh new song from Kenny Lattimore. In fact, the disk Jordan was listening to at the time — during the 1998 NBA Playoffs — hadn't been publicly released yet.
"In 1998 I sent Michael Jordan an advanced copy of my "From the Soul of Man" album," Lattimore tweeted as the show premiered. "Who knew "Days Like This" was his pre-game hype song though."
In 1998 I sent Michael Jordan an advanced copy of my “From the Soul of Man” album. Who knew “Days Like This” was his pre-game hype song though. 😆 #TheLastDance #RealR&B— Kenny Lattimore (@kennylattimore) May 18, 2020
As you might expect from the internet at this time in the digital age, Twitter is having a blast using the clip with songs of their choosing. Keep scrolling to see some of the mashups:
Simon & Garfunkel
Michael Jordan dancing to "Sound of Silence."
Because the world is in a depressed state of mind. pic.twitter.com/WkawJiyT8O— Leah Kessel (@leahflame) May 20, 2020
Frasier
BOSS: You mind hopping on this conference call right?
ME (editing video of Michael Jordan listening to Kenny Lattimore to make it look like he's dancing to the Frasier theme): Pretty swamped right now. pic.twitter.com/IXGJiZmIo0— Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) May 19, 2020
Fight Songs
Michael Jordan dancing set to the Missouri Waltz, which I'm sure @Dave_Matter will love pic.twitter.com/FZQjBr3hDt— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 19, 2020
Star Wars
Michael Jordan dances to a variety of Star Wars music https://t.co/6IS96l97gc via @YouTube
Thanks @JordanJamming for inspiring me😂. I put a few popular songs from Star Wars over Michael Jordan dancing from The Last Dance documentary. #TheLastDance #MJ #StarWars @chicagobulls pic.twitter.com/0EwZ1uYuOV— Nikolai P. Culp (@NikolaiPCulp) May 19, 2020
Roundball Rock
Soulja Boy
Thought I’d give this a crack @JordanJamming pic.twitter.com/ibKka68HK5— Caelum Ferrarese (@CaelumFerrarese) May 20, 2020
Miley
Party in the USA - Miley Cyrus pic.twitter.com/O9o2whGd1X— Michael Jordan Jamming Out (@JordanJamming) May 19, 2020
