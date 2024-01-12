The Who's Pete Townshend Praises Taylor Swift for Creating Place Where People Feel Really Safe (Exclusive)

As part of the legendary rock band The Who, Pete Townshend has been an iconic part of the music industry for several decades now. The prolific musician has become known for his distinct point of view and creative approach — and apparently, that includes high praise for Taylor Swift. In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com to talk about his new graphic novel Life House, Townshend spoke about the ever-evolving state of the live music industry, and specifically cited Swift's ongoing Eras Tour as an environment where fans can feel "safe."

"I think what's happening with the Taylor Swift events, for example," Townshend explained in our interview, which you can check out above. "She's created a place where people feel really, really, really safe. And what I think was happening in the sixties — the late sixties, early seventies — was a discovery that it was safe to blend a music event, to allow yourself to unfold, to relax into the mood of the event. It could be that it was heavy music like Led Zeppelin, or parts of what The Who were doing. But it could also be the gentleness of great R&B like Sly and the Family Stone, but also more gentle music like Joni Mitchell, like Crosby Stills and Nash. There was a cross section of music which, brought together in festival events, had the effect of making people feel together."

What Is Life House About?

Life House is an original graphic novel based on rock music legend Pete Townshend's 1970 screenplay of the same name, which inspired The Who's 1971 globally bestselling and universally beloved album, Who's Next. Set in a dystopian future where music has been outlawed, Life House follows a small band of rebels who stage an underground concert in an effort to undermine a tyrannical leader...and free Britain and all of humanity. This graphic novelization is co-written by Doom Patrol's James Harvey and Spider-Man Noir's David Hine, with art by Max Prentis, lettering by Micah Myers, and inks by Mick Gray. The book features a massive vinyl LP format (12.25" x 12.25"). This is a must-have for any serious music collectors, rock fans, and pop culture aficionados!

Originally envisioned as a sci-fi rock epic to follow up The Who's chart-topping rock opera Tommy, and put aside 50 years ago — in favor of Who's Next songs like "Baba O'Riley," "Won't Get Fooled Again," and "Behind Blue Eyes"—LIFE HOUSE will finally take center stage.

Is Taylor Swift Directing a Movie?

In addition to last year's filmed version of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, it was announced in late 2022 that Swift will direct a feature film for Searchlight Pictures. The currently-untitled film is based on a script written by Swift, but additional details have not been made public amid Swift's busy schedule, as well as the recent Hollywood strikes.

"Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director," Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy revealed in a recent interview. "Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video — it's profound. It's profoundly vivid and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called 'Real Steel,' and I said to him, 'How do you know it's the right shot?' His answer was, 'The way you see it, that makes it right.' I feel like that's something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that's about trusting your instinct."

