Taylor Swift: Robert Downey Jr. Performs Blank Space Cover

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. performed the cover of Taylor Swift hit song "Blank Space." During a sit down with W Magazine the Oppenheimer actor read the popular hit as if it were beat poetry. If you can imagine Downey trying to inject "Blank Space" with a ton of pathos, and some well-timed sound effects, then you've come to the right place. The magazine captured this bizarre moment as a part of their screening tests series. What better way to warm up that was one of the dominant hits of the last 10 years. For both Swifty's and the musically inclined, you can watch the clip for yourself right here down below.

It seems like everything is fine for Downey at this point. Last year, Oppenheimer and the beloved actor could be in line for an Oscar for a best supporting role. Every year that passes since Avengers: Endgame was released sees calls for his MCU return intensifying. So, it's a good time to be the former Iron Man actor. However, there's probably a long way to go before we get any news about that. For now, his performances and other projects and the occasional Swift cover it seems.

Taylor Swift Coming To Marvel?

As for the famous popstar, she's actually been a dominant top of the conversation about Marvel fans because of the upcoming Deadpool 3. A lot of people think that Swift will cameo in someway during Ryan Reynolds's big summer blockbuster. On the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy got asked directly about these claims. He did gesture at some of the cameos that have been rumored being true. Levi credits Ryan Reynolds has a major factor in getting all these famous people decide on for the Marvel sequel.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy began. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director mused. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Would Downey Return To The MCU?

Of course, any conversation about Downey revolves around his possible return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Late last year, Kevin Feige talked to Vanity Fair about the impact that the Iron Man actor has had on the MCU. During that chat, the executive cast doubt on a possible return. But, there was some clever maneuvering to leave the door open. Wow our Iron Man is dead as a door nail, that doesn't mean that other variants of Tony Stark couldn't play a role in the future of the Marvel movies.

"We are going to keep that moment and not touch that moment again," Feige revealed in the profile. "We all worked very hard for many years to get to that, and we would never want to magically undo it in any way."

"We'd already said tearful goodbyes on the last day of shooting. Everybody had moved on emotionally," Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo chimed-in. "We promised him it would be the last time we made him do it-ever."

What did you think of Downey's Taylor Swift performance? Let us know down in the comments!