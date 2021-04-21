Tiger King's Joe Exotic Reveals Divorce is Not Happening

✖

Tiger King star Joe Exotic has revealed that his divorce from husband Dylan Passage is not happening - despite what Passage recently posted on social media. In a new interview from a Federal Medical Center in Texas, Exotic states that the state of his marriage is all good, despite the massive stress his incarceration has put on the relationship. That all said, Joe Exotic does acknowledge that his continuing stretch in prison could indeed end up eroding his marriage to the point of ending it: "You know, if he needs to move on I have to respect that, I can't expect him to just hang on forever."

The latest update on Joe Exotic's marriage woes comes from an interview he did with ET. In his full quote, Joe Exotic gave the following insight into where his marriage currently stands:

"You know, I talk to Dylan three times a day on the telephone, and we love each other very much," Exotic says. "He has been out there alone for two and half years because the first six months he lived in a car because we lost our house. The guy has been through hell and he has stood by my side the entire time and we were talking about a divorce a few weeks ago so he could move on and we talked about it some more and we decided to stay married."

And as for the possibility of divorce down the road, Exotic (who has been married to two men previously - as documented in Netflix's Tiger King documentary) admits it's a definite possibility:

"You know, if [Dylan] needs to move on I have to respect that, I can't expect him to just hang on forever," Exotic said. "He has told me time and time again ... if I make it out of here alive, I still have a home to come to. So, he said he is not going anywhere, all right? That is all I can say because that is all I know."

The main focus of that interview, however, was the ongoing drama between Joe Exotic and his rival Carole Baskin. Baskin and her husband Howard offered to help get Joe Exotic out of prison earlier than his 22-year sentence for hiring a hitman to kill Carole, in exchange for him supporting the Big Cat Safety Act that was passed late last year. Joe exotic has accepted that offer - though Baskin is now holding to a standard of taking actual action (like turning in known accomplices in the illegal sale of big exotic cats) before he gets any kind of reward.

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix. Movies and TV series based on Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are also in the works.