UFC Fighter Attacked After Event in Las Vegas

UFC women’s strawweight division fighter Felice Herrig wasn’t on the card for last night’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, but she did end up sparring with someone after the event ended. Herrig posted to Instagram a photograph of her herself sporting a bloody nose. According to Herrig, she received the bloody nose after an altercation with a woman in traffic turned physical. Based on Herrig’s retelling, she gave as a good as she got but took it no further. In her post to Instagram, she let everyone know how she feels about Las Vegas after the scuffle and held nothing back.

“Vegas sucks !!!,” Herrig writes. “Some chick got mad at me for giving her shit over stopping traffic over a penny. She then proceeded to punch me in the face. I punched her back but didn’t want to be too violent bc I was protecting my knee and hair. She ran off like a little bitch. THE END What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas”

We can’t say for sure, but we’re guessing this stranger didn’t recognize Herrig. It seems unlikely a random passerby would pick a fight with a ranked #12 UFC fighter trained in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and mixed martial arts on purpose.

While Herrig didn’t fight at last night’s event, she did attend as a spectator to see Conor McGregor’s bout against Donald Cerrone. McGregor won via knockout in less than a minute, but Herrig didn’t seem entertained. On Twitter, she made several comments about the event, calling it a “snooze fest” and comparing it unfavorably to boxing and even suggesting it may have been staged. The boxing dig may also be a jab at McGregor moonlighting as a boxer, losing a high-profile match to Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor formerly held both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight championships. He was forced to relinquish both titles due to inactivity within the sport. He tried his hand at boxing, losing his one bout to Mayweather, before returning to UFC. He challenged Khabib Nurmagomedoc for the Lightweight Championship at UFC 229 but lost in the fourth round via submission. Following his loss to Nurmagomedov, there were rumors that McGregor would retire from UFC. McGregor put those rumors to rest.

Days ago, UFC president Dana White confirmed that McGregor would earn a championship rematch against Nurmagomedoc if he defeated Cerrone. “He gets what he’s been waiting for,” White said. “He gets what he’s been asking for. He has been chomping at the bit for the Khabib rematch. I think it’s no big secret. If he wins this weekend, he will get that shot at the title and it will be the biggest pay-per-view ever in UFC history.”

Cover photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images