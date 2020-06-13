Universal Studios Orlando Photos Show Off Lack of Social Distancing

✖

Some new photos from Universal Studios Orlando show off a severe lack of social distancing. Universal Parks News Today posted the images on Twitter and fans are a little worried about what’s going on down in Florida. Over at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, there are no visible social distancing markers. The UPNT account also points out that there were team members telling people to fill in all the available space in line. Things were apparently moving fast enough that the people in the photo are blurred a bit. This all comes hours after Florida broke another daily record of reported COVID-19 cases with 2,581 new cases. That’s the third day in a row with those totals and people are starting to get a bit concerned.

Safety checks are a requirement now down there at the Orlando theme park. Universal guests are now required to wear masks at all times in the parks. There are also temperature checks at entrances, and guests are expected to abide by social distancing practices. For the characters that usually populate these parks, Universal is keeping them in separate areas from guests and making them wear masks as well. However, people can still get pictures and talk to the characters without making physical contact.

All of the social distancing markers near the load area at Hagrid’s are gone. There’s also a Team Member yelling “fill in all the available space”... pic.twitter.com/Idw7ZHibUD — Universal Parks News Today (@UniNewsToday) June 13, 2020

Universal City Walk was opened in May of this year as a part of Universal Studios Florida’s staggered reopening. Before all of that got rolling, the park ruled the there was an “inherent risk of exposure” to COVID-19 by nature of being in the presence of so many people. The warning said, ”Exposure to COVID-19 is an inherent risk in any public location where people are present; we cannot guarantee you will not be exposed during your visit.”

For now, the debate of what to do if the cases do no subside will rage on. Numerous industries have begun making the choice to start the process of reopening. The prospect of shutting things down again will likely hit a sour note for executives and other decision makers. However, it is undeniable that the numbers are back on the rise. Florida has been speculated to be a key in all efforts to get things like the theme park industry and sports leagues back up and running. If any bigger setbacks occur, it would be a giant blow to any and all plans for a quick recovery.

Are you considering visiting a theme park any time soon? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.