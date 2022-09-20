The US Space Force Reveals Official Song and, Uh, It's Not Great
The United States Space Force has debuted its official song – and based on the Internet reactions, it is not all that great. Space Force debuted its official theme song "Semper Supra" (meaning "Always Above" in Latin) during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland this week, and like just about anything to do with the Space Force, social media went in on the matter, with very few favorable replies to speak of.
You can read the lyrics to Space Force's "Semper Supra" anthem below... then be sure to stay for the replies from online
We're the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space,
There's no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day,
We're the Space Force from on high.
The United States Space Force reveals its official song. pic.twitter.com/mABIf8UmQ8— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 20, 2022
Before anyone starts mocking, take a look at the official story behind the Space Force theme song "Semper Supra"
General Turgid Poindexter: I’m loving the work on the space force song so far. But I have one piece of guidance, can we make the first line creepy and evil? pic.twitter.com/nhx1LRjkH8— Michael Stahlke (@MichaelStahlke) September 20, 2022
[He said in Dr. Evil voice]
I'm sorry, "mighty watchful eye??"
Also, "sempra supra" sounds wayyyyy too much like "sectumsempra," a curse from Harry Potter
Space Force, just what exactly are y'all doing https://t.co/18zcVKulWj pic.twitter.com/G2kzOt7piw— Angry Staff Officer (@pptsapper) September 20, 2022
If there is a comparison to be made between you and Sauron in Lord of the Rings... it's never good.
I refuse to believe the Space Force is even real. It’s just an elaborate grift for DOD contractors.— The Dude 🇺🇸 (@JurisDudence) September 20, 2022
Some people are still not believing that the US Space Force is anything but a viral marketing ploy for the Space Force Netflix series.
One day something about Space Force will be easily distinguishable from parody but today is not that day. https://t.co/Q6Ml1F57Ka— snow🌻 (@snowmanomics) September 20, 2022
Some people are willing to accept Space Force is real – a real parody of the actual armed services.
Sadly no laser sounds in this 🛸https://t.co/CIMV8d4vQy— Svetlana Shkolnikova (@svetashko) September 20, 2022
This is SPACE FORCE, for God's sake...
Oh... dear god. However cheesy you think this is going to be, you're wrong. If it was in a madcap 1980s movie about a hapless space force that accidentally starts a war with aliens shaped like giant kittens, probably starring William Shatner, it'd still be too on the nose. https://t.co/dkb6bFmZdM— Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) September 20, 2022
Seriously, if we all heard this song playing for a fictional movie army, we'd make fun of the screenwriters.
I have to say, that new Space Force theme is straight _fire_. pic.twitter.com/rHFzr9XpnY— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 20, 2022
The Internet remains, as always, undefeated.