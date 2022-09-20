The US Space Force Reveals Official Song and, Uh, It's Not Great

The United States Space Force has debuted its official song – and based on the Internet reactions, it is not all that great. Space Force debuted its official theme song "Semper Supra" (meaning "Always Above" in Latin) during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland this week, and like just about anything to do with the Space Force, social media went in on the matter, with very few favorable replies to speak of.

You can read the lyrics to Space Force's "Semper Supra" anthem below... then be sure to stay for the replies from online

We're the mighty watchful eye,

Guardians beyond the blue,

The invisible front line,

Warfighters brave and true.

Boldly reaching into space,

There's no limit to our sky.

Standing guard both night and day,

We're the Space Force from on high.