The US Space Force Reveals Official Song and, Uh, It's Not Great

By Kofi Outlaw

The United States Space Force has debuted its official song – and based on the Internet reactions, it is not all that great. Space Force debuted its official theme song "Semper Supra" (meaning "Always Above" in Latin) during the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in Maryland this week, and like just about anything to do with the Space Force, social media went in on the matter, with very few favorable replies to speak of. 

You can read the lyrics to Space Force's "Semper Supra" anthem below... then be sure to stay for the replies from online 

We're the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space, 
There's no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day, 
We're the Space Force from on high.

Here's the Story on That

Before anyone starts mocking, take a look at the official story behind the Space Force theme song "Semper Supra"

Can You Make it and EVIL Theme Song?

[He said in Dr. Evil voice]

Our Favorite Watchful Eye

If there is a comparison to be made between you and Sauron in Lord of the Rings... it's never good.

Still Not Believing In This

Some people are still not believing that the US Space Force is anything but a viral marketing ploy for the Space Force Netflix series.

Still Feels Like Parody

Some people are willing to accept Space Force is real – a real parody of the actual armed services.

No Lasers?!

This is SPACE FORCE, for God's sake...

This Is Too Much Even for an '80s Movie

Seriously, if we all heard this song playing for a fictional movie army, we'd make fun of the screenwriters.

Upon Second Listen...

The Internet remains, as always, undefeated.

