Fast & Furious Star Vin Diesel Debuts New Music Single "Feel Like I Do"

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel is officially a musical recording artist. Diesel just debuted his first single, "Feel Like I Do" while appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show today, and you can listen to it above! The song is a collaboration between Vin Diesel and Norwegian DJ/songwriter Kygo, which is produced by Petey Martin and being released through Kygo's Palm Tree Records. The song is a somewhat light, techno-bop anthem, which makes use of Vin Diesel's signature gravely. It will be up to listeners to decide if Diesel's voice on the track is a distraction or a match made in heaven.

Ever the social media marketing master, Vin Diesel started teasing the debut of his new music yesterday, with this cryptic post on his Instagram: "For so long, I have been promising to release music... encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud." He followed up with a picture of the cover art for the "Feel Like I Do" single, with the pun-heavy caption, "Hope you... FEEL LIKE I DO All love, always...".

View this post on Instagram Hope you... FEEL LIKE I DO All love, always... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Sep 24, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT

When debuting "Feel Like I Do" on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin Diesel shared a video message with fans. In it Vin stated that he'd normally be busy making movies, but with the coronavirus delaying his new Fast & Furious film F9 until 2021, he's had to "have another creative outlet, another way to show you or share with you my heart." He credits Kygo for being one of the first in the music industry to believe in him.

Diesel certainly has the downtime to fill right now: as stated, his next Fast & Furious installment, F9, was supposed to hit theaters and kick off summer 2020, but Universal Pictures decided early on that the coronavirus pandemic was enough to warrant knocking the film back an entire year. That delay isn't just a problem for F9 (which had already launched an entire marketing campaign before being delayed): it's a problem for the next Fast & Furious movies as well. Fast and Furious 10 is supposed to be the final installment of the main series and was supposed to be released in April 2021. Obviously, that timeline has now had to change completely.

So, until cameras can start rolling on Fast and Furious 10, looks like Vin Diesel will have a few songs to sing, to pass the time.

F9 is now slated to hit theaters on April 2, 2021.