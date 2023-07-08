Viral Barbie Foot Challenge on TikTok Earns Major Warning From Doctors

Thanks to the Barbie movie trailer, Barbie is more popular than ever, as are her iconic feet. The trailer features a viral moment in which Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, steps out of her glamorous pink heels only for her feet to remain perfectly arched — a nod to the doll's arched feet. It's a moment that has spawned a popular TikTok trend, but now experts and doctors are issuing a warning about the growing trend which comes with some significant risks for those trying it.

Dr. Jodi R. Schoenhaus from the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center in Florida, is raising a red flag about the challenging, noting that trying to replicate Barbie's arched feet can cause sprains and injuries if attempted too many times.

"Although the Barbie Arch makes a woman's legs appear longer and toner, it is not without risk," Schoenhaus said in a statement. "If someone attempts the pose once or twice, they will likely be okay and produce a great TIkTok video. However, if attempting the pose and stride over long periods of time, there are some risks involved. The ankle is unstable, which can lead to ligament sprains and injuries, commonly seen with high heel use. Also, the high-arched, tip-toe food position places more strain on your low back leading to muscle and spine problems. Another caution is for young girls; this pose can injure their growth plates."

"To walk on your toes without heels isn't sustainable, and, in fact, the reality in the movie is that Barbie actually has flat feet, along with 30 percent of the population," the statement continued. "Considering we aren't trained ballerinas en pointe, let's keep the fad to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to. make it look perfect."

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Refused to Use CGI For Barbie Feet

Barbie director Greta Gerwig recently revealed that while there were discussions about using CGI, she refused to use it to create the doll-like feet in the movie, calling the idea "terrifying."

"There was a bit discussion in the beginning," Gerwig said on Australia's The Project. "Everyone said, 'Are you going to CGI all the feet?' And I thought, 'Oh god, no! That's terrifying! That's a nightmare.' Also, Margot has the nicest feet. She has these beautiful dancer feet. She should just hang on to that bar and do it just like this."

Instead, Robbie actually did the scene herself and it's something that took surprisingly few takes.

"It probably took about eight takes, wasn't that many," Robbie said.

"They are my feet," she continued. "I walked up, they. had little sticky bits on the floor, like double-sided tape, for the shoes so they wouldn't come off so that I could get my feet out of them. I was holding onto a bar, but that's it. I wasn't in a harness or anything like that."

Robbie also explained that she also just prefers to be authentic when it comes to her work, which is why she did the shot with her own feet.

"I always try to do my own inserts. I don't like when I watch a movie and I know it's not my hands," she said. "I hate that so much. I always say to the director, 'Please let me know my own things.' I don't like knowing that I didn't do them."

Margot Robbie Begged for Iconic Aqua "Barbie Girl" Song to Be Included in Film's Soundtrack

It was also recently revealed that Robbie begged director Greta Gerwig for the inclusion of Aqua's "Barbie Girl" for the film's soundtrack — or at least a nod to it. Fans were baffled when the first trailer for the film arrived without the beloved 1997 hit.

"I was like, 'Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can't do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl.' It has to be in there.' And [Greta] was like, 'Don't worry, we're going to find a cool way to incorporate it,'" Robbie told Rolling Stone.

Robbie continued: "And then, when she was like, 'Guess who's going to do the remix of Aqua's "Barbie Girl"? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.' I was like, 'Together? Are you joking?!' I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds."

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.