Barbie Trailer Released

The wait is finally over. Warner Bros. has released the full trailer for eagerly anticipated Greta Gerwig-directed film, Barbie. While we got a teaser for the film earlier this year, this new full trailer is giving us our best look yet at what to expect from the film and while life in plastic looks like a candy-colored dream, things aren't always as perfect as they seem. You can check out the trailer for the Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling starring film for yourself in the video.

What is Barbie about?

In the film, after being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness. Barbie will star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken. be directed by Gerwig, with a script from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach. Robbie, who had been rumored to be attached to the project since 2018, will also be producing the project through her LuckyChap banner. The cast of the project also includes America Ferrera (Superstore), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who, Sex Education) Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick, ...Boom!), Will Ferrell (Anchorman), Issa Rae (Insecure), Michael Cera (Superbad), and Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War).

WELCOME TO BARBIE LAND, did you bring your rollerblades?🌟 @BarbieTheMovie only in theaters July 21 pic.twitter.com/bBTI17MoA5 — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) April 4, 2023

"Barbie is one of the most iconic franchises in the world and we are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Pictures and Margot Robbie to bring her to life on the big screen," Ynon Kreiz, Chairman and CEO of Mattel, said at the time. "We look forward to building on this collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures as we tell the stories of our beloved brands. Mattel Films is on a path to demonstrate the enormous potential of our brand portfolio, as we continue to execute on our strategy of transforming Mattel into an IP-driven, high performing toy company."

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie said in a press release at the time of the announcement. "Over the brand's almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.

