Barbie: Margot Robbie Begged for Iconic Aqua Song to Be Included in Film

When Warner Bros. released the trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie earlier this year, fans were thrilled since the pink-drenched film is easily one of the year's most anticipated movies, but there was a little bit of disappointment as well. As fans quickly realized, the trailer was absent what, for many, is the most iconic of songs associated with Barbie — Aqua's 1997 hit "Barbie Girl". However, it turns out the song will appear in the film. The song gets a nod on the film's soundtrack remixed by Nicki Minaj and Ice spice on the track "Barbie World" — in no small part because the film's star Margot Robbie begged for it.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about Barbie, Robbie revealed that she told Gerwig that they simply couldn't do the movie and not somehow have a nod to Aqua's song — and that Gerwig came up with a cool way to incorporate it.

"I was like, 'Greta, how are we going to incorporate this song? We can't do a Barbie movie and not have a nod to Aqua's 'Barbie Girl.' It has to be in there.' And [Greta] was like, 'Don't worry, we're going to find a cool way to incorporate it,'" Robbie said.

Robbie continued: "And then, when she was like, 'Guess who's going to do the remix of Aqua's "Barbie Girl"? Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.' I was like, 'Together? Are you joking?!' I just knew immediately that all my girlfriends were going to lose their minds."

Aqua's Song Has a Long, Complicated History With Mattel and Barbie

On some level, "Barbie Girl" getting a remix/sampling on "Barbie World" is just the latest chapter in the song's long, somewhat complicated history with Barbie and the company behind the iconic doll, Mattel. In September 1997 — just six months after the release of the song — Mattel actually sued MCA Records, Aqua's North American record label, claiming that "Barbie Girl" violated the company's trademark. The lawsuit also stated that the song had turned Barbie into a sex object with its lyrics, which had ruined the doll's popularity and trademark's reputation. There were also claims that the song impinged on Mattel's marketing plan.

The lawsuit was dismissed by the lower court and while Mattel took their case to the Supreme Court, the appeal was rejected and in 2002, a Court of Appeals ultimately ruled that the song was protected by the First Amendment as a parody. Interestingly, Aqua's record company had also sued Mattel for defamation and the court threw that case out as well with a simple conclusion to both rulings: "The parties are advised to chill." Mattel ultimately went on to use "Barbie Girl" — albeit with modified lyrics — in advertising and promotions in 2009.

What is Barbie About?

Here's how Warner Bros describes Barbie: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig ("Little Women," "Lady Bird") comes "Barbie," starring Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie ("Bombshell," "I, Tonya") and Ryan Gosling ("La La Land," "Half Nelson") as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera ("End of Watch," the "How to Train Your Dragon" films), Kate McKinnon ("Bombshell," "Yesterday"), Michael Cera ("Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," "Juno"), Ariana Greenblatt ("Avengers: Infinity War," "65"), Issa Rae ("The Photograph," "Insecure"), Rhea Perlman ("I'll See You in My Dreams," "Matilda"), and Will Ferrell (the "Anchorman" films, "Talladega Nights")."

"The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne ("Little Women"), Emma Mackey ("Emily," "Sex Education"), Hari Nef ("Assassination Nation," "Transparent"), Alexandra Shipp (the "X-Men" films), Kingsley Ben-Adir ("One Night in Miami," "Peaky Blinders"), Simu Liu ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), Ncuti Gatwa ("Sex Education"), Scott Evans ("Grace and Frankie"), Jamie Demetriou ("Cruella"), Connor Swindells ("Sex Education," "Emma."), Sharon Rooney ("Dumbo," "Jerk"), Nicola Coughlan ("Bridgerton," "Derry Girls"), Ritu Arya ("The Umbrella Academy"), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren ("The Queen")."

Barbie will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.