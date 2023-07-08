Barbie's Ryan Gosling Details the Pink Dress Code on Set

Promotion for the upcoming Barbie movie is in full force, which means you can't go anywhere without seeing a little splash of pink. Margot Robbie has been promoting the new film by wearing various classic Barbie outfits, and it turns out she has been in the spirit for a while now. Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the film, recently told PEOPLE that Robbie scheduled "pink days" on set and there were rules a la the Plastics from Mean Girls.

"Margot had this pink day once a week, where everyone had to wear something pink. And if you didn't, you were fined," Gosling revealed. "She would go around collecting the fines, and she would donate it to a charity." He added, "What was really special was just how excited the male crew members were. At the end of the film, they all got together and, with their own money, made pink crew shirts with rainbow fringe."

"It was this opportunity for them to show their respect and admiration for what Margot and [director] Greta [Gerwig] were creating," Gosling explained. "It was almost like that scene at the end of Dead Poets Society, where they all get on their desk and say, 'O captain! My captain!'"

Why Did Ryan Gosling Join Barbie?

It was recently revealed that Ryan Gosling was Greta Gerwig's only choice to play Ken. "It was only ever Ryan Gosling," Gerwig told Rolling Stone. "Margot and I wouldn't take no for an answer." Gosling has praised Gerwig and Robbie's pitch for the Barbie movie, calling the script the best he has ever read. The actor has also teased the impact that he hopes the film will have. "This has been coming my whole life," Gosling told Variety back in 2022. "I think a lot of Kens will feel seen when they see this. Gotta do it for the Kens of the world. Nobody plays with Kens!"

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hits theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.