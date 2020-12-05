Walmart Announces Live Holiday Drone Light Show

✖

Walmart announced a live Holiday drone light show just in time for the end of the month. The retailer has been pulling out all the stops to entertain people since the quarantine period earlier in the year. When it comes to drive-in theaters or light shows, it seems that Walmart is ready to play. They announced their musical showcase on Instagram this week. There will be holiday cheer a-plenty on Saturday evening when things get rolling. A lot of followers had forgotten just how striking drone lights could be judging from the comment section. It will be a sight to see if the short clip on social media is any indication.

The brand wrote on Instagram, “Tune in Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:40 PM EST to see your favorite holiday songs come to life through the magic of drone. Watch live on Instagram! #WalmartDroneShow.”

Check out what their brand said about the drive-in initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walmart (@walmart)

"We recognize the challenges our customers and their families have faced over the last few months and we wanted to create an experience where they could come together safely to create new memories," said Janey Whiteside, Walmart's Chief Customer Officer, in a press release. "The Walmart Drive-in is one small way we're supporting the communities we serve."

Walmart previously tweeted, “Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side and service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies!”

“Drive-Ins have been a signature program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after 9/11,” Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival said in a statement. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather.”

Will you be checking out the lightshow? Let us know down in the comments!