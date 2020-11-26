PlayStation 5 Fans Are Upset About Missing Out on Walmart Restock

PlayStation 5 fans are upset about missing out on another Walmart restock. The retailer announced that PS5 hopefuls would have another bite at the apple. This of course led to people from far and wide flooding onto the retailers’ site to see what was going on. In less than a minute, they were all again. That’s been the case since Sony revealed their big new system earlier this month. It’s been an all-out free-for-all at numerous retailers since that fateful day. Wan-Mart organized multiple drops a day during the first weekend of availability to get as many people in with a chance to succeed as possible. Of course, that mostly led to more chances for people to complain about how the system is still not working as intended. Observers have to feel for these hopefuls as people with bots and other advantages scoop up consoles to sell on the secondary market with little concern for their fellow gamers.

#Walmart doing Ps5 restock for Black Friday pic.twitter.com/5kcs1fPEQ4 — Thiccola Jokic (@okanthony_) November 26, 2020

With the restock having come and gone, many players are wondering when they can look forward to walking into a store and just purchasing their PS5. PlayStation offered a response to that query this afternoon, and it might offer a tiny bit of comfort to those that missed out.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” a statement from PlayStation's social media said. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

PlayStation 5 is available globally after last week’s launch on November 19th, but that’s only if you manage to catch it in the wild. If you want a disc drive, that will run you $499. For those who want to go the all-digital route, that will be $399. So, the retailers around the country are trying to keep the PS5 in stock, but the demand is so high that people are routinely coming up empty.

Have you been able to secure a PS5 before the holidays? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: