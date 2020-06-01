Disney World Annual Passholders Starting to Get Refunds

✖

With Walt Disney World set to begin operating once again next month, the popular Orlando, Florida theme park is starting to get back into the business groove. This week, some annual passholders have noticed that their requested refunds have started to show up in their bank accounts. So if you're an annual passholder at Walt Disney World, and you asked to receive a refund for this year's pass, you should start checking your bank statements.

There are two ways that annual passholders pay for their admission every year: Either on a monthly basis or in full up front. These refunds likely only apply to the latter, who had already paid for their passes before COVID-19 caused the park to close down in the middle of March.

Those who paid in full were given one of two options when it came to a refund. They could either choose to have their pass extended for the amount of time that the park was closed, or they could simply be refunded for the amount of the year they had left on the pass.

For anyone who has a monthly payment plan, Disney has simply stopped payments during the time the park has been closed. Any payments made between March 14th and April 5th were refunded.

Here's what Disney World's website addresses annual passholders who have already paid for their year in full:

"As previously announced, all active Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passes will be extended for the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the Annual Passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the theme parks. As an alternative, in lieu of an extension of their passes, Passholders who have paid in full may choose to receive a partial refund for the theme park closure period."

And here's what the site says about passholders who pay for their tickets on a monthly basis:

"Effective April 5, 2020, we will automatically stop and waive all upcoming monthly payments while the theme parks are closed. We will also retroactively refund payments made between March 14 through April 4, 2020. Payments will resume on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment dates once the parks reopen. Please note, pass expiration dates will not be extended and passes will expire upon their originally scheduled expiration dates.

"As an alternative, Guests who are paying for Walt Disney World Annual Passes using our monthly payment program may choose to have their monthly payments postponed starting with payments due April 5 through the park closure period, and then resumed on the Passholder’s regularly scheduled payment date once the parks reopen. Postponed payments will be collected in the months following the end of the Passholder’s currently scheduled payment term. The pass will be extended the number of days the parks are closed. The new expiration date will be reflected on the Annual Passholder’s account prior to the reopening of the theme parks. Information will be provided soon on how to choose this option."

