Walt Disney World Fan Captures First Look at Tron Lightcycle Run Ride

Disney Parks are hustling to get a bunch of attractions ready for Walt Disney World‘s 50th anniversary in 2021. Fans got a special look at the TRON Lightcycle Power Run being constructed at the park from a fan. @bioreconstruct gave the images to BlogMickey and went to a lot of trouble to get the pictures. There is a 3000-foot airspace retraction around the park, so the avid photographer looks to have used a drone to snap some shots from a variety of angles. Tomorrowland is poised to look a lot different by next year when the big celebration gets underway.

For those who don’t know, the TRON attraction will actually be the same as the Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland. The ride will be a thrilling high-speed coaster attraction that takes guests onto The Grid for a wild trip. A canopy is planned to shield the ride from the elements but hasn’t been constructed just yet. The design of both the ride and surrounding areas is greatly influenced by both the 1982 Disney feature and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy. The backlit details really speak to the art direction of both films.

Here’s how Disney breaks down the experience:

Adrenaline-pumping music, lights and 3-D graphics inspire a furious surge toward the winner’s circle. Traverse TRON’s electrifying multi-sensory environment as you speed, dip and dive through digitized darkness on one of the fastest indoor roller coasters in Disney theme park history.

Sync Chamber

Step inside the techno-style zone featuring glowing glass rails, a real-time Raceview and blue laser lights that etch patterns through space—this is where Users synchronize with their Lightcycles. Feel the power activating as you jump on, grab the handles and brace to face an unknown digital frontier.

Launcher-Upload Conduit

Anticipation heightens as the Lightcycles lunge forward with sound effects building to a feverish pitch. Suddenly, you’re throttling through a tunnel of flashing markers and, just as quickly, plummeting onto a turbo-charged track known as the Grid!

The Grid

Filled with brilliantly illuminated shapes and sleek, color-changing TRON iconography, this game-world “gravity box” seems to rev harder with enhanced energy as Lightcycles catapult past each Gate. Will Team Blue capture them all and take the championship? See if you can defeat the Programs, survive the Power Run and make your way back to the real world!

TRON Lightcycle Run is scheduled to open in time for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Celebration.