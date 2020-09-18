Disney World Planning to Open One of Its Water Parks by March

✖

A couple of months after reopening its main parks to the public, it appears Walt Disney World is readying plans to get at least one of its popular water parks back up and running as well. Both Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon remain shut down at the Orlando, Florida hub, but that could change as early as March of next year. According to Disney World's website, the House of Mouse is aiming to reopen at least one of those parks in March 2021, provided there aren't any setbacks between now and then.

March may seem like a long way off, making this news fairly irrelevant, but it's certainly an important factor for folks that are planning trips to Disney World in the future. Many families plan these vacations months and months in advance, so they need to know what will be available to them when purchasing tickets.

"We may adjust out proposed reopening date, and if that happens, we will let Guests know what to expect in a future update," the company wrote on the website this week. If the plan stays true, one of the parks will begin admitting guests on March 7, 2021.

While Disney World in Orlando is focusing on its water parks in the future, Anaheim's Disneyland is still trying to reopen the doors to its main park. The pandemic has hit Los Angeles and the surrounding areas harder than most of the rest of the country, so parks all throughout California are still waiting to open up again.

During a press conference on Wednesday, California governor Gavin Newsome teased the potential reopening of theme parks in the near future, albeit with plenty of rules and guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Newsome said that he plans to make "announcements soon" in regards to theme parks, and that he will be "making public the fruits of those negotiations very, very shortly." At this time, however, there is no planned reopening date for Disneyland.

Upon reopening, Walt Disney World has instituted quite a few new rules and precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, the closing of certain attractions, and requiring masks from all guests and cast members.