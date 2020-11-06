Wendy’s Is Giving Away This Fan-Favorite Sandwich for Free

Every fast-food fan knows about the popularity of Wendy’s spicy chicken sandwich and the spicy chicken nuggets, the latter of which returned due to popular demand. And after the chain Popeye’s became a phenomenon with their own line of chicken sandwiches that dominated discussions on social media, it looks like Wendy’s is coming back to reclaim their turf with a brand new promotion – free chicken sandwiches to celebrate their newly-revamped menu item. Here’s what you need to know to get your hands on Wendy’s chicken sandwich for free.

Update: Wendy’s has changed the verbiage of this deal to be valid only via purchases made through the chain’s mobile application. The story as it originally appeared is below.

In a statement released Monday, Wendy’s revealed it’s giving out one free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any order made through its mobile app or in-restaurant. You have some time to take advantage of the offer — the deal runs from now through Sunday, November 8th. Better yet? This isn’t a one-time offering. Chicken sandwich fiends will be able to claim two sandwiches throughout the duration of the deal, one this week and one next week.

As the norm with most other sandwiches of the kind, Wendy’s offering on the sandwiches is made from a chicken breast with a crispy breading, layered with, tomatoes, lettuce, and pickles, all before being smothered in mayo.

“We can’t wait for our fans to get their hands on the New Classic Chicken Sandwich which has the perfect crunch from breading and pickles paired with the juiciness and flavor of the fillet,” Wendy’s chief marketer Carl Loredo said in a statement originally announcing the sandwich. “The Classic joins what customers have already come to know and love in spice and taste from Wendy’s via our Spicy Chicken and Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwiches.”

The revamped chicken sandwich patty will also replace the existing patty in other offerings including the Bacon Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich, Asiago Ranch Chicken Club, and the new Pretzel Bacon Pub Chicken Sandwich.

Pricing begins at $4.99 for the main chicken sandwich, though that may differ based on location.

