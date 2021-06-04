Wendy's Giving Out Free Frostys, Here's How To Get One

✖

Wendy's is giving away free Frostys for the entire month of June, and we have the breakdown on how you can get yours! Starting today, June 4th, you can just go to any Wendy's drive-thru location or order through the mobile app and show the mobile offer about the free Frosty Friday that's offered through the Wendy's app. There is no minimum order requirement necessary to qualify for the deal, so for the price of, say, a .99 value fries you can get a Frosty to complete your snack. The deal also applies to the Frosty-ccino breakfast drink, which combines Frosty ice cream with cold brew coffee.

Wendy's is well-known for these types of giveaways of their fan-favorite menu items - be it the intermitted offers on free chicken nuggets, or the annual free Frosty giveaways they offer in exchange for charitable donations. That all said, this free Frostys Friday venture is also a clear promotional move to help rekindle downloads of the Wendy's app - and it's hard to argue that it won't work.

Here are the fine print details of Free Frosty Fridays at Wendy's:

Valid for use on Friday only. Small size, a la carte only. One time use only. Limit one offer per customer per visit. Valid only at participating U.S. locations.

Wendy's Free Frosty Fridays run from now through Friday, June 25th.

(Photo: Wendy's )

If you need more incentive to get the Wendy's app, here are some of the other current giveaway offers the fast-food restaurant is offering:

