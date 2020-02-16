Pink Magic Fruit Pebbles Are on the Way

National Cereal Day is in a matter of weeks and to prepare for the onslaught of cereal sales, Post is introducing a new offering just for the occasion. Per a statement released by the cereal maker, Magic Fruit Pebbles will be a limited-time offering from the company. Though National Cereal Day is on March 7, it’s expected stores will begin carrying the product in mid-February, if they haven’t already.

The “Magic” iteration of the legendary cold cereal brand will feature all-pink cereal pieces that magically turn the milk of the cereal blue. That’s pretty magically, right? According to the brand, it’s all in tribute to the Flintstone’s family pet Dino.

You can see the box art for the new cereal treat below. It’s unclear how long exactly Magic Fruity Pebbles will be available in stores.

“The PEBBLES™ brand is always looking for new ways to spark imagination in kids and kids at heart,” Fruit Pebbles brand manger Amy Brothers said in a statement. “We’re excited to put a magical twist on our classic vibrant colors while staying true to the delicious fruity taste that fans love. Magic Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal takes the eating experience to a whole new level.”

