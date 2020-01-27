McDonald’s Introduces McChicken McGriddles Nationwide

A successful test last year has led McDonald’s to roll out two new variations of its staple McChicken sandwich at locations across the country.It’s unclear of the McGriddles offered will be the Blueberry McGriddles variety offered last summer to locations around the Washington D.C. metro area or if it’ll be the regular, maple-flavored cake.

“The Blueberry McGriddles® breakfast sandwich will satisfy both the sweet and savory senses,” McDonald’s Culinary Innovation spokesperson Carol Martino previously said in a statement. “The flavors from the real blueberries balanced with the sweet taste of maple, reminds me of the blueberry pancakes my mother used to make for us growing up. Imagine that combined with your choice of sizzling breakfast sausage or thick cut bacon nestled under a creamy slice of American cheese and fluffy egg. It’s everything you love about breakfast in one sandwich.”

As with most promotional items, both the McChicken Biscuit and McChicken McGriddles are set to appear at participating locations for a limited time only. Should they pop up at your local store, you might want to snag a sammie as it’s not crystal clear how long they’ll be available. If a store plans to carry the sandwiches, they should be available soon if not already.

(H/T ChewBoom)