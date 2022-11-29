Soccer Fans Dubbing Christian Pulisic, Captain America, During World Cup

The 2022 World Cup is fully underway, and American soccer star Christian Pulisic has just earned himself the mantle of "Captain America" according to fans! The USA Soccer team faced off against Iran, and Christian Pulisic was every bit a real-life Marvel hero on the field. As you will see below, not only was Pulisic a hero for scoring the goal that gave the USA its 1-0 victory over Iran, he racked up a set of stats that are heroic, even on the top levels of professional soccer.

If you did not watch get to know the USA's new Captain America, Christian Pulisic: