Soccer Fans Dubbing Christian Pulisic, Captain America, During World Cup

By Kofi Outlaw

The 2022 World Cup is fully underway, and American soccer star Christian Pulisic has just earned himself the mantle of "Captain America" according to fans! The USA Soccer team faced off against Iran, and Christian Pulisic was every bit a real-life Marvel hero on the field. As you will see below, not only was Pulisic a hero for scoring the goal that gave the USA its 1-0 victory over Iran, he racked up a set of stats that are heroic, even on the top levels of professional soccer. 

If you did not watch get to know the USA's new Captain America, Christian Pulisic: 

Christian Pulisic Puts USA On Top

So you know what this is all about: watch Christian Pulisic's game-winning goal in the USA vs. Iran at the World Cup 2022.

Soccer's Steve Rogers

Pulisic definitely has the look of a Captain America– don't believe it? Just scroll down.

I Can Do This All Day!

The fact that Pulisic got hurt scoring his goal; got taken off the field, and still came back to play, only strengthens his ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Captain America.

Hero Pose

Pulisic only cemented his superhero (athlete) status with this bonafide hero pose moment, which is already going viral.

MY Captain America

...Some people just want their heroes to be real.

Pulisic Fan Art: The First Avenger

Remember when we said that Christian Pulisic looks like he could fill out a Captain Americacostume? This is what we were talking about.

Check the STATS

If you ever questioned whether are not soccer players are true professional athletes... stop.

