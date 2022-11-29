Soccer Fans Dubbing Christian Pulisic, Captain America, During World Cup
The 2022 World Cup is fully underway, and American soccer star Christian Pulisic has just earned himself the mantle of "Captain America" according to fans! The USA Soccer team faced off against Iran, and Christian Pulisic was every bit a real-life Marvel hero on the field. As you will see below, not only was Pulisic a hero for scoring the goal that gave the USA its 1-0 victory over Iran, he racked up a set of stats that are heroic, even on the top levels of professional soccer.
If you did not watch get to know the USA's new Captain America, Christian Pulisic:
Christian Pulisic Puts USA On Top
PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022
So you know what this is all about: watch Christian Pulisic's game-winning goal in the USA vs. Iran at the World Cup 2022.prevnext
Soccer's Steve Rogers
CAPTAIN AMERICA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/F5VNJJjl2q— Apollo Dez (@ApolloDez1) November 29, 2022
Pulisic definitely has the look of a Captain America– don't believe it? Just scroll down.prevnext
I Can Do This All Day!
Pulisic scores!! #USAvsIran 1-0 USA. Captain America “I can do this all day” pic.twitter.com/kcRW8GZoFw— rustycat (@rustycat19) November 29, 2022
Respect to Captain America @cpulisic_10 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SG6T4Ue59f— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 29, 2022
The fact that Pulisic got hurt scoring his goal; got taken off the field, and still came back to play, only strengthens his ties with the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Captain America.prevnext
Hero Pose
CAPTAIN AMERICA pic.twitter.com/BzLs2dxWYo— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2022
Pulisic only cemented his superhero (athlete) status with this bonafide hero pose moment, which is already going viral.prevnext
MY Captain America
your Captain America vs MY Captain America pic.twitter.com/1jUnX9xiD2— chels 😁😁 (@chelssweezy) November 29, 2022
...Some people just want their heroes to be real.prevnext
Pulisic Fan Art: The First Avenger
CAPTAIN AMERICA PUTS AMERICA UP 1-0 pic.twitter.com/fDl0gDEJF3— Philly Sports Sufferer 🇺🇸 (@mccrystal_alex) November 29, 2022
Remember when we said that Christian Pulisic looks like he could fill out a Captain Americacostume? This is what we were talking about.prevnext
Check the STATS
Christian Pulisic vs Iran:
50 minutes played
75% ground duels won (3/4)
79% pass accuracy (11/14)
100% accurate long balls (1/1)
100% shot accuracy (2/2)
50% conversion rate (1/2)
28 touches
2 chances created
1 fouls won
1 goals
7.7 Sofascore rating
Captain America!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WUHqJl1sSS— Manchester City Network (@mancity_network) November 29, 2022
If you ever questioned whether are not soccer players are true professional athletes... stop.prev