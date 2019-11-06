RZA Wants to Reunite Wu-Tang Clan for RATM Tour

Rage Against the Machine is coming back and My Chemical Romance is getting back together. Now, RZA wants to see his own version of a reunion happen with the Wu-Tang Clan. The rapper, producer, and artist told TMZ about his desire to reunite with Rage Against the Machine sometime soon. Fun fact: Rage actually did some of the first touring with the rap group back in the 90s. It was a huge moment with both bands enjoying immense success. As time has gone on, many fans still have a deep love for both the musicians in those groups and that music from the period. Things have only gotten more complicated since the days of Rage Against the Machine climbing on top of the set designs at the VMAs. People are also loving these rejuvenation records and tours that elder statesmen in the hip-hop genre have produced lately too. A reunion might just check every nostalgia-based box in the book.

“If the stars line up right, I would love, when they got off that Coachella run, to hook up with Wu-Tang and finish that tour we never finished. That would be crazy. I would love to do that. I think I’ll start with Tom and reach out to Zach and see if that can happen, yo.”

The musician had more to say about why this is a perfect time for a Rage comeback. “If you look around and see how times are, we need Rage Against the Machine. It’s the perfect time for them, It’s the perfect energy for them. We think that the climate is right for Rage, the climate is right for Wu-Tang, let’s rock the world!”

Both RZA and Method Man have been involved with Marvel Studios TV projects. In fact, Method Man has branched out as an actor with appearances in numerous films and a role on Marvel’s Luke Cage. When pressed on his stance in the DC v. Marvel rivalry, he said this on The Late Show.

“Mostly Marvel. I grew up on Marvel,” the performer offered. “My guy is Wolverine. I just love his story. It’s kind of like a redemption story. You have a guy who lives most of his life in pain, turmoil, suffering, but by the time he comes out the other end of the tunnel, it’s love, passion, and peace. And that’s my story.”

In addition to having a cameo in Luke Cage, Method Man, real name Clifford Smith, also wrote Ghost Rider X-Mas Special Infinite Comic for Marvel back in 2016.

